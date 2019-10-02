UFC News: Brad Tavares reportedly set for Octagon return at UFC 244

Brad Tavares is set for a grand return

As the Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to make its grand return to the Madison Square Garden, another highly awaited middleweight clash has been confirmed for UFC 244 as Brad Tavares is all set to face Edmen Shahbazyan at the pay-per-view.

When did Brad Tavares make his UFC debut?

At The Ultimate Fighter: Team Liddell vs Team Ortiz Finale in 2010, Brad Tavares made his promotional debut as he defeated Seth Baczynski in a rematch between the pair. At UFC 125, Tavares earned his first KO win in the UFC, defeating veteran Phil Baroni.

In his UFC tenure so far, Tavares has shared the Octagon with the likes of Yoel Romero, Nate Marquardt, Israel Adesanya, and current UFC Middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker. As of now, Tavares also holds significant wins over the likes of Elias Theodorou, Thales Leites, and Lorenz Larkin.

Tavares last competed in the Octagon at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale when he lost to current interim UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya on the 6th of July, 2018.

UFC 244: Brad Tavares vs Edmen Shahbazyan

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Brad Tavares is all set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year, as the Nevada based fighter is all set to step into the Octagon against Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 244.

Tavares was initially scheduled to face Ian Heinisch but with the latter pulling out of UFC on ESPN+ 20, Tavares has been shifted to the UFC 244 card where he will face Shahbayzan at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden arena.

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is set to take place on the 2nd of November, 2019 at the MSG and the show will be headlined by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. The card also features the likes of Derrick Lewis, Johnny Walker, Stephen Thompson, Darren Till, Kelvin Gastelum, and Kevin Lee, as well.