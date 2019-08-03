UFC News: Brendan Schaub rips into UFC for lacklustre Newark card

Dana White and Brendan Schaub.

What's the story?

Brendan Schaub is one of those fighters who has attained more success and popularity since leaving the UFC and retiring from MMA for good. 'Big Brown' is doing good for himself as a stand-up comedian and podcaster. He is known to call a spade a spade and has never shied away from sharing his honest opinions about anything under the sun, including the UFC.

On Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, the former UFC Heavyweight spoke about the upcoming UFC on ESPN 5 card. He admitted to not knowing most of the fighters on the main card and plainly stated that the fights seemed quite bad on paper.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC on ESPN 5 card will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Eddie Alvarez. While the main event promises to be a riveting affair, the rest of the card falls flat on so many levels.

Have a look at the card yourself and then decide whether you're hyped for it or not:

Main card

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Catchweight (158 lbs.): Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Light Heavyweight: Darko Stošić vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Prelims

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Women's Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilová

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Women's Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Catchweight (176 lbs): Cláudio Silva vs. Cole Williams

Women's Flyweight: Miranda Granger vs. Hannah Goldy

Now that you've seen the card (assuming you hadn't already), check out what Schaub had to say. Relatable stuff.

The heart of the matter

Schaub didn't mince his words while analyzing the UFC Newark card.

He said, "This weekend’s fights, I couldn’t tell you who’s on them. I don’t know. I know the main event, other than that I don’t know who the f*** is on it. I know four people on the main card of this UFC. This weekend I’m in Nashville. I think my Saturday show’s sold out. That’s how sh*tty this card is. So it’s like who’s watching it? I don’t know man. But these fights are so bad."

While Schaub wasn't too impressed with this card, he was eagerly looking forward to the stacked UFC 241 show just like all of us.

“Dude these cards are … this is what you get, man! But then that Aug. 17 [card] in Anaheim, ‘DC’ [vs. Miocic 2], stacked," Schaub added. H/t credit: MMA News

What's next?

UFC on ESPN 5 will be live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019.