UFC Moscow News: Calvin Kattar opens up about his goals ahead of his main event fight against Zabit

Calvin Kattar

The venue does not make a difference for Calvin Kattar, as long as it is Zabit Magomedsharipov he is facing.

The two were originally scheduled to go head to head in Boston, where his home crowd of the state of Massachusetts would certainly get behind him in support. But the picture will be very different now, as the fight will take place in Moscow, the capital of Magomedsharipov's homeland Russia.

Kattar: "Where or when, it doesn't matter to me"

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Kattar made it very clear that the time or location or literally any other factor does not matter for him. His entire focus right now is on defeating Magomedsharipov and further cement his position as a challenger for the Featherweight title.

Previously, the two were booked for UFC Boston which got postponed as Magomedsharipov withdrew owing to a blood infection.

"For me, it was the same thing as fighting Zabit down in Boston. It’s just moved to Russia and then it’s just moved to the main event..... But for me, it was just always a fight with Zabit. Where or when, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov were originally booked for the headlining bout at UFC Moscow, while Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar was the co-main event of the night. But dos Santos backed away from his fight in the last moment, making way for the co-main event to become the main one.

Kattar ready to put up a show

To get a headlining spot only a few years from his debut is something that Kattar considers to be a "pretty cool opportunity". He is least worried about how the change of venue will affect his fighting or the result of the bout. But what does bother him is how his family, friends and fans had plans to see him live in Boston and that did not quite go as planned. However, Kattar is all set to put up a show that will make up for it all.

“The only thing that really kind of sucked was for everyone that planned to go see me in Boston. We had people with suites sold, a couple of hundred tickets already sold, so when I was at that event, it was really mostly to say hi and thank you to everyone that was going there to support me..... Now it’s my opportunity to go to Russia and I’m gonna give them the fight that they paid to see.”

Kattar is excited for the chance to fight Magomedsharipov for now, but his eyes are set on the bigger picture. Whether Max Holloway successfully defends his title at UFC 245 or Alexander Volkanovski dethrones him to wear the belt himself, either way, the Featherweight division will be needing strong challengers; and Kattar is all set to rise to the occasion and deliver his best.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all UFC Moscow news.