"I will give him a very hard reminder of why he looked up to me in the first place" - Chael Sonnen addresses recent Twitter beef with Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen has addressed his recent Twitter beef with Conor McGregor, which began when he branded the Irishman a "rich little weirdo."

'The American Gangster' discussed the feud during a recent appearance on Submission Radio. Sonnen reiterated that he deemed McGregor to be his "little brother," while also assuring that he would not initiate any further conflict with the former two-division UFC champion.

"I will be the counter puncher on this. I've always looked at Conor as like a little brother. I thought he looked at me as a mentor and we had our relationship. If I'm wrong about that, I would be embarrassed and I would feel like a fool and I will come back... I will tell you that, I don't want the beef, I want it to go away. If he steps down to the table, I will give him a very hard reminder of why he looked up for me in the first place."

Watch Chael Sonnen's appearance on Submission Radio below:

'The American Gangster' has not stepped foot in the cage since his fight against Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222, where he lost via TKO in the second round.

Conor McGregor appears to have bulked up ahead of a 2022 return

It is no secret that Conor McGregor has packed on quite a few pounds of solid muscle in recent months.

The Irishman is recovering from a broken leg he suffered during the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. While on the sidelines, Conor McGregor has seemed to heal well and quickly returned to the gym. He's targeting a return to full-MMA sparring in April 2022 in preparation for a return to the octagon soon after.

McGregor claimed he weighs 85 kg of "granite," in a recent post on Twitter. Furthermore, the Dubliner's coach John Kavanagh joked that the former two-division UFC champion could potentially fight at middleweight after his recent weight gain.

Nevertheless, the Irishman has a myriad of opponents he could stand across from in the octagon upon his highly-anticipated comeback. Kavanagh has named six fighters he believes 'The Notorious' megastar could face: Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

