UFC News: Chael Sonnen believes winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will determine greatest lightweight of all time 

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson headlines UFC 249 on 18th April in Brooklyn, New York

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and #1 contender Tony Ferguson were booked to fight each other four times in the past and somehow, thanks to one thing or the other, the fight never came to fruition. Well, let's hope the fifth time is the charm as the pair have been scheduled to fight for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 249 in what is being tipped by many to be the biggest fight in the history of the promotion.

For the fans, it's not just the prospect of finally being able to watch two of the best fighters in the world lock horns inside the Octagon, but also to find out who is the best lightweight in the world. The Dagestani fighter is undefeated in professional MMA with an unprecedented record of 28 wins and no losses while his counterpart Ferguson won on his last 12 appearances inside the Octagon.

When these two gladiators collide, something's got to give. Either Khabib's undefeated status will end, or Ferguson's incredible winning streak inside the Octagon will be brought to a screeching halt.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes that the winner of the fight will be crowned the greatest lightweight of all time. Speaking to Drake Riggs, Sonnen said that the result of the fight will determine who the true all-time great is. (h/t MMA Mania)

“If you were to just say the greatest ever, Khabib still has an argument, but I don’t know if he would win it. When you’re 28-0 in any division, you claim that division, particularly when you’re the world champion, and he already got some heavy lifting out of the way on the way to the title. You go back and look at the names he beat. Two or three 10-8 rounds against [Edson] Barboza, just as an example. I mean, this guy is a hammer.”

“But you are talking about Tony Ferguson. That’s a completely different animal. He’ll attack you from the back, he’ll attack you on the walkout. You don’t know what Tony Ferguson’s going to do. I would never count him out. Whoever wins that fight is the best ever.”