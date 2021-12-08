"The single greatest threat to Amanda's throne" - Chael Sonnen claims Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena has 'all the makings of every sports upset'

Chael Sonnen believes an upset may be in store when Amanda Nunes faces Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

'The Bad Guy' compared the co-main event of UFC 269 to the Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson fight, where Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in his return fight in 1990 at the Tokyo Dome, which was a huge upset at the time.

Sonnen reasoned that Julianna Pena is confident in her abilities and isn't bothered by the media and fans' pre-determined notions about the outcome of the fight.

He said:

"I'm taking about Julianna Pena, who was the single greatest threat to Amanda's throne there's ever been. This has all the makings of every sports upset we have ever seen. This has all the makings of Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson... What am I talking about? The mindset of the opponent. She [Pena] is not buying into the idea of the script... She is not buying into the narrative that this is an already forecasted, predetermined outcome. I'm talking about confidence, believing in yourself..."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Amanda Nunes is unquestionably a massive favorite going into the fight against Julianna Pena.

The UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion has been on a rampant streak inside the octagon and will defend her bantamweight title for the third time, having defended her featherweight belt five times already.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena is 2-2 in her last four fights and is coming off a victory against Sara McMann at UFC 257.

Amanda Nunes calls Julianna Pena delusional; says 'the fight won't go to the judges at all'

Juliana Pena recently claimed she was confident of snatching the bantamweight title away from Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Replying to Pena's remarks, 'The Lioness' slammed 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and stated that the fight won't go the distance.

Amanda Nunes spoke to TMZ Sports about her upcoming title defense and exclaimed:

"[Julianna] is delusional, but it doesn't mean I'm not taking her seriously. I do. I trained very hard and very smart, I'm very sharp for her... A lot of things she says are not true, she's being delusional. She was never a contender, ever in her life. It's her fault, she already [lost] to many opponents..."

Watch Amanda Nunes' full interview with TMZ Sports below:

