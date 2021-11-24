"It's the one that won't go away" - Chael Sonnen on the one grudge match he believes the UFC must book

Chael Sonnen firmly believes that a fight between welterweight contenders and roommate-turned-rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is the only grudge match that the UFC must book.

After his unanimous decision loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in New York City, Covington stressed that he should square off against Masvidal next. 'Chaos' also added that the duo should be coaches for the next edition of The Ultimate Fighter show.

'Gamebred' recently pulled out of his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC has removed the fight from the card and it is unlikely that it will happen sometime in the near future.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen insisted that a Colby Covington clash is all that Jorge Masvidal needs right now.

"Same story, different day, guys! Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington - It's the one that won't go away. And Colby is not only offering and willing to [take the fight], he is also suggesting that they go do 'The Ultimate Fighter'. Now, you got to watch that... So you got Colby done. If you can get Masvidal, the second biggest star in the sport, who by the way is rehabbing something. Perhaps a little rest and rehabilitation is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Ultimate Fighter is the ultimate training camp. You will have a bunch of bodies, your size, like-minded and any coaches you want to bring in - Dana [White] is writing the check. So maybe that is exactly what Masvidal needs," said Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal grudge match below:

Colby Covington has called 'uncle' Chael Sonnen the nicest fighter he has ever met

Chael Sonnen is one of the best thrash-talkers in MMA history, much like Colby Covington.

The two mixed martial artists have mutual respect for each other as well. Sonnen ranked Covington among the top-five welterweights of all time.

And earlier this year, 'Chaos' called 'Uncle Chael' the nicest fighter he has ever met in an interview with journalist Helen Yee.

"Chael Sonnen, that guy is such a nice guy, man! Just always saying nice things about other countries and other people and other groups. So I have got nothing but love for uncle Chael. One of the nicest, most caring down-to-earth people in the entire world," claimed Covington.

Watch what Colby Covington said about Chael Sonnen below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Josh Evanoff