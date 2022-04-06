"Ronda doesn't get enough credit" - Chael Sonnen praises Ronda Rousey for successfully transitioning from UFC superstar to WWE superstar

Chael Sonnen recently offered his take on Ronda Rousey's career and her decision to move from the UFC to the WWE. Sonnen argued that Rousey has enjoyed tremendous success in both formats of combat sports, for which she deserves a lot of credit.

Sonnen broke down Rousey's career trajectory in a video that was recently posted on his YouTube channel. He admitted that although 'Rowdy' jumped ship to pro-wrestling after suffering two consecutive losses in the octagon, she deserves to be hailed for the success she has enjoyed inside the WWE ring.

"[Ronda Rousey] doesn't get enough credit for her ability to adjust. Many people gave Ronda a hard time from our side of the tracks that when things didn't go her way, she took her ball and go home. That was true. You could give Ronda that criticism... But if you stop right there, you haven't told the whole story. Ronda converted, which is the most difficult thing that you could ever do if you were in front of the the public eye and you can convert and take one audience over here and then excel, that's the rest of the Ronda story."

Who beat Ronda Rousey in the UFC?

Ronda Rousey made her way into the UFC way back in 2013 and fought under the Dana White-led promotion until 2016. Over the course of her stint in the UFC, Rousey managed to accrue a record of 6-2. 'Rowdy' etched her name in MMA folklore after laying claim to the UFC women's bantamweight title and defending it six times.

However, she lost the belt to Holly Holm while headlining UFC 193 back in November 2015. The setback marked the first loss of her illustrious MMA career. Holm shocked the world on the night, knocking Rousey out in the second frame of their clash.

Rousey subsequently took on Amanda Nunes. The duo locked horns in the headliner of UFC 207 in December 2016. Nunes finished Rousey inside the first minute of the fight. The humiliating loss prompted 'Rowdy' to try her hand at pro-wrestling, where she continues to ply her trade to this day.

