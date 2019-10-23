UFC News: Chris Weidman not ready to call time on his career; says he will return to the cage

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman's future is the subject of serious speculation in the MMA community, with many believing that he should call time on his career in the Octagon.

On his light heavyweight debut, at the main event of UFC on ESPN 6, Weidman suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss against the unbeaten Dominick Reyes, marking his fifth knockout defeat in his last six bouts.

Weidman moved to the light heavyweight division hoping to resurrect his career after suffering a string of losses, but after falling to Reyes, questions have started to arise regarding his ability to withstand punishment inside the cage.

Weidman does not want to call it quits

Amid speculation of his potential retirement, UFC president Dana White recently said that he will have a word with the former middleweight champion regarding his future. However, Weidman announced via Instagram that he’s not willing to call it a day just yet. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I’m hearing a lot of ‘you should retire comments’ and I get where you are coming from based on the results of my recent fights. It’s crazy because with a win over Reyes the chances of me fighting for the world championship were very strong.

"Now to be getting hit with the retirement talk is really a big swing for me to get used to hearing. I will tell you that I am definitely not ready to retire. I still love this and am very hungry to get back in there. I believe I have the abilities to still be world champion.”

A promise to come back stronger

Weidman also spoke out about the disappointing outcome of his fight with Reyes and promised to come back stronger.

"This fight I was coming off a year lay-off, 2 major surgeries, and a weight class change. Way too much time out of the gym and I feel like that did play a role in this fight. The fact that I’m healthy right now and can get back in the gym is territory that I’m not used too. I will be back soon and I will look good doing it. Thank you everyone for your support and I’m sorry to let you down."

