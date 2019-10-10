UFC News: Cody Garbrandt aiming for early 2020 return

Cody Garbrandt

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt is currently on the road to recovery from a wrist injury that he had previously suffered. However while recently speaking to reporters during Dominance Media day, Garbrandt said he's eyeing a potential return in the early stages of 2020.

Cody Garbrandt's 2019

In 2019, Cody Garbrandt has competed in just one professional fight when he made his return to the Octagon at UFC 235 against Pedro Munhoz but ended up losing the bout via first-round knockout.

Prior to his fight against Munhoz, No Love lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to arch-rival T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 217 and at UFC 227, the two former teammates faced-off in a rematch with Garbrandt suffering a second successive defeat.

Cody Garbrandt aiming for UFC return in 2020

While recently interacting with the MMA media, Cody claimed he's hoping for an early return to the Octagon, aiming for a comeback in March next year.

Additionally, he revealed that he recentl spoke with company president Dana White andn would like to step back into the cage in his hometown of Ohio. No Love further added that with Stipe Miocic regaining the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he would love to share the Ohio fight card with the 37-year-old. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

"I'm hoping for a March return, hopefully sooner. I talked to Dana a few days ago. I would like for the UFC to come back to Ohio in March. There’s the Arnold Classic there. It’s a great time to go and do that, so we'll see.

We got Stipe [Miocic] as the champion again, so Stipe fighting in Ohio the home state, I would love to, and that’s where I'm at with that. I'm excited to come back.”

When will Garbrandt return?

As of now, Cody's return date is really hard to predict because cards can change at short notice and fighters' wishes aren't always granted. However, an early 2020 return should be expected given his confidence with the aim of recover from three successive UFC defeats.