UFC News: Colby Covington claims that a fight against Tyron Woodley is on the table

What's the story?

The issues between current UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley and former Interim Champion, Colby Covington keeps getting uglier by the minute it seems. Woodley, who recently was publicly criticized by UFC President Dana White, has been claiming that he is willing to fight in the Octagon anytime, anyplace.

A fight with former Interim Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington apparently seems to be on the cards after all the back-and-forth between the two. Well, that's what Covington has claimed at least.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent interview with TSN, UFC President Dana White claimed that the already stacked UFC Welterweight Division is ready to move on without champion Tyron Woodley, who apparently isn't too keen on defending his Welterweight Championship as per the UFC's demands.

However, much to Woodley's credits, the Welterweight Champion has responded to White, stating that he is indeed more than ready to defend his title for the fifth time, having already beaten the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Luke Thomas on Monday's edition of The MMA Hour, Welterweight superstar Colby Covington claimed that a fight against current division champion Tyron Woodley has indeed been offered to Covington and a bout between the two men is on the table after all. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“As far as I’m concerned, yeah it is on the table."

Covington further added that he and Woodley will be battling it out against each other very soon and despite the two men not agreeing on a lot of things, one thing is for sure that the two are eager to meet each other inside the Octagon.

“I would fight Tyron Woodley there, but I can’t speak the same for him. I know we don’t agree on a lot but we do agree on one thing: we are fighting each other next. He wants to punch me in the face, but that’s not gonna happen. These moves right here, he can’t punch me in the face, he’s not going to be able to touch me. That’s what it is.”

What's next?

The UFC is currently in need of a main event for UFC 233, which takes place at the Honda Center on the 26th of January, 2019. Could this match-up be that headliner? Only time will tell!

