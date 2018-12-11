UFC News: Tyron Woodley addresses Dana White, claims he is willing to fight anytime

Woodley has responded to Dana White

What's the story?

After recently being criticized publicly by UFC President Dana White, UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley has finally responded to his boss, who recently claimed that Woodley seemingly isn't to keen on fighting regularly and defending his belt when asked to.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2016 by beating Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley has defended his strap four times in total within the past two years.

His last successful defence came three months ago against Liverpool upstart Darren Till and his title defenses against the likes of Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson have already cemented Woodley as one of the greatest Welterweights of all time.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with TSN, UFC President Dana White stated that the already stacked UFC Welterweight Division is seemingly ready to move on without Champion Tyron Woodley.

However, Woodley, who recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, addressed White's recent comments and claimed that he has seemingly agreed to fight on the 26th of January in Anaheim and is willing to defend his belt against former Interim Champion, Colby Covington. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I’ve agreed to fight Colby. I’ve agreed to fight really anybody – that’s the funny part. I just asked for a little more time before I can confirm [my hand is good to go]. I’ve never said no to January 26. Let’s get that on record. I actually want to fight in Anaheim. I’ve stepped up for the UFC many, many, many times. But at one point, you need to start monitoring your legacy, monitoring your title run, monitoring the way you want to be remembered. I don’t want to be remembered as a guy that lost a fight to Colby Covington, or anybody else, because he knew he wasn’t 100 percent, or wasn’t given the chance to at least go through the physician that performed the surgery on his hand to get his clearance.”

What's next?

As of right now, the UFC is in a need of a main event for UFC 233 and having Tyron Woodley defend his title early next year is definitely a possibility. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the UFC right now.

