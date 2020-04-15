UFC News- Colby Covington hopes Jon Jones goes to jail once again following his latest arrest

Colby Covington has taken some digs at Jon Jones following his latest arrest.

This certainly wasn't the first time 'Chaos' took shots at former college roommate Jon Jones.

Colby Covington takes another jab at Jon Jones

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones was recently arrested in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico for DWI, negligent usage of a firearm, and possession for an open bottle of alcohol, which happened to be Jorge Masvidal's El Recuerdo Mezcal.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones was sentenced to four days of house arrest and also agreed to one year of supervised probation. However, UFC's very own Colby Covington, in typical Colby Covington fashion, feels 'Bones' should be behind bars in the aftermath of his latest arrest.

Colby Covington believes Jon Jones should be in jail

While speaking on the What the Heck show, Colby Covington blasted his former college roommate and fellow UFC fighter, Jon Jones following the latter's latest DWI arrest in New Mexico.

'Chaos' took some brutal digs at Jones' arrest by claiming that the latter being arrested for the "seventh or eighth time" by Albuquerque police makes everything seem pretty normal in the world, considering the global crisis that has occurred. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“You would think that we’ve never seen anything like this before. We’re going through this pandemic, this unprecedented time, the coronavirus, people are stuck in their houses and you would just think that everything is just—It’s the craziest time ever in life. But then Jon Jones gets caught by the Albuquerque police again. For what, the seventh or eighth time? Everything is normal in the world, people, I promise you."

The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion then took shots at Jones' private life and also accused him of doing drugs and steroids. And while Covington did encourage the people at home to hang in tight during the on-going pandemic, he also made an example out Jones' arrest by claiming that everything seems to be heading towards the normal direction once again.

“Jon Jones is still getting caught, he’s still a dirtbag, he’s still cheating on his wife and doing drugs and doing steroids, and we can almost go back to normal soon. So hang in there people, you’re gonna be out of your houses soon, the world is coming back to normal. Jon Jones is still getting caught, and he’s still a piece of s**t, and hopefully he goes to jail soon.”

What's next for Jon Jones?

Jon Jones is currently serving his punishments for his latest DWI arrest, however, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is expected to make his return to the Octagon against either Dominick Reyes for a rematch from UFC 247 or face Polish challenger Jan Blachowicz.