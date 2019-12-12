UFC News: Colby Covington promises not to let Dana White put the title on him

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 21:32 IST SHARE

Colby Covington

Most people in the UFC or outside of it will testify to the fact that messing with one's boss is not a very smart thing to do, but since when did Colby Covington start walking the trodden path anyway?

Ahead of his title fight against Kamaru Usman in the main-event of UFC 245, the outspoken fighter said that there is no way he is letting UFC president Dana White put the UFC welterweight championship title around his waist after he beats Usman. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Dana White

It is no secret that Covington and White aren't exactly best of friends but according to Covington, the last nail in the coffin came in the form of White's reluctance to book the match-up between him and Usman for the title.

“Everybody knows I ain’t got nothing to say to Uncle Fester. He’s not going to wrap that belt (around my waist) on Saturday night. I promise you that.”

Traditionally, White puts the belt around the waists of title winners but Covington doesn't care. Covington is of the view that when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson put the 'BMF' title on Jorge Masvidal after he beat Nate Diaz in the headliner of UFC 244, the longstanding tradition had well and truly come to an end.

“It was tradition until they did the ‘Broken Mediocre Fighting’ championship last (month) in New York, and they gave away that Bernie Sanders participation trophy, and they let The Rock put it on ‘Journeyman Jorge’ (Masvidal). So, I want Candice Owens to put it around my waist on Saturday night.”