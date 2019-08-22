UFC News: Colby Covington responds to Nate Diaz's UFC 241 press conference claims

Colby Covington has responded to Diaz

While speaking to the TSN MMA Show recently, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington addressed Nate Diaz's recent comments when the latter stated that he has no idea who Covington is.

In response, Covington has now stated that he couldn't care less about Diaz and his comments because he's scared of fighting him.

The return of Nate Diaz at UFC 241

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz, after a hiatus of almost two years, made his return to the Octagon as he faced former Lightweight Champion, Anthony Pettis upon his return. Dominating the fight right from the get-go, Diaz secured his first UFC win in almost three years when he won the fight via unanimous decision.

Not only did Nate Diaz call out Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight Octagon interview, but the Stockton fighter was also asked if he was concerned about the #2 ranked Welterweight fighter, that is, Colby Covington.

Diaz, much to everyone's amusement, claimed that he has no idea who Covington is and doesn't even know which division he belongs to.

Colby Covington responds to Nate Diaz

After being mocked by Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight presser, Colby Covington has now responded the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster, stating that he could "give a s--t less about journeyman" Diaz. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I could give a sh*t less about that journeyman Nate Diaz. He’s another .500 level fighter. He wins one fight for every loss and [is] a guy that sits out three years. Who gives a sh*t about that guy. I’ve steamrolled real men that have rag-dolled that little snowflake. The only thing worse than his lisp and his speech impediment is his wrestling."

Nate Diaz's potential next UFC fight

For his next UFC fight, Nate Diaz could potentially lock horns with Jorge Masvidal. However, with Colby Covington next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman's Welterweight Title, the winner of Masvidal-Diaz could potentially be in line for a shot at the Welterweight Title as well.