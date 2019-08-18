UFC News: Nate Diaz comments on a potential fight against Colby Covington

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 72 // 18 Aug 2019, 21:17 IST

Nate Diaz is back!

Following his triumphant split decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, the returning Nate Diaz spoke with the MMA media and was asked if he is open to a fight against former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington.

Diaz had a pretty hilarious response to the question as he claimed that he has no idea who Covington is and which weight class he belongs to.

The return of Nate Diaz at UFC 241

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz marked his UFC return with a win over former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis in classic three-round Welterweight bout between the pair. Prior to his return this week in California, Diaz was last seen in the Octagon in 2016 at UFC 202 when he lost the rematch to Conor McGregor after having initially beaten him at UFC 196 via submission.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Diaz was also asked to pick a potential challenger for his next fight, as the younger Diaz brother respectfully called out Jorge Masvidal, who for one, is currently on the back of a historic win over Ben Askren from UFC 239.

Nate Diaz vs Colby Covington in the making?

With Nate Diaz now officially back in the UFC after a hiatus of almost three years, the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster was recently asked about his thoughts on a potential fight against former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington.

Diaz, as usual, had a classic response as he stated the following: (H/T: BJPenn.com)

“Who? Who is it? What weight? I don’t know who that is. So like, if we have somebody good to fight, that’s who I want to fight. That’s what I’m saying."

"Colby Covington was over there..."



"Who is he? What weight?"



"Welterweight..."



"I don't know who that is."



😂😂😂



Nate Diaz is back 🙌#UFC241 pic.twitter.com/j5tXG20s1R — Watch #UFC241 live on BT Sport 1 HD (@btsportufc) August 18, 2019

Covington, as we know, is one of the most controversial UFC fighters of all time and could be in line for the next shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC Welterweight Championship. Chaos is currently fresh off a huge win over Robbie Lawler.