"He broke his ribs" - Colby Covington reveals 'truth' behind Jorge Masvidal's decision to withdraw from scheduled bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269

One of the classic friend-turned-foe stories in the UFC involves Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The welterweights used to be friends and training partners. However, things went sour and the two now don't miss a chance to take a dig at each other.

Covington claims to be aware of the reason 'Gamebred' pulled out of his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269. In an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' claimed that it was a rib injury that forced Masvidal to withdraw himself from the December card:

"I'll tell you the truth of what happened with Jorge for real... that fragile dude 'Street Judas' Jorge Masvidal, he broke his ribs. He fractured his ribs last Saturday in training. Yeah, he's fragile, he had to pull out of the fight... I'm telling you guys the truth... He went to sparring at the gym, you know, gets his ribs fractured, leaves the gym crying and you know, goes to the doctor and gets the x-ray and they determine it's fractured ribs. He's a fragile little b***h. he's a brittle little b***h... That's the fragilest [sic] guy on the f*****g roster. That guy's a complete little joke," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the full Colby Covington interview below:

Masvidal was scheduled to take on 'Rocky' at UFC 269. The fight was a highly anticipated event as the two had a backstage altercation in 2019 and bad blood has been brewing ever since.

The fight was called off after 'Gamebred' suffered an undisclosed injury.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Jorge Masvidal ( @GamebredFighter ) vs. Leon Edwards ( @Leon_edwardsmma ) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on. es.pn/3wBef3h Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on. es.pn/3wBef3h

Edwards expressed his disappointment on Twitter and called the Miami native a "fraud".

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon.

Colby Covington wants to fight Jorge Masivdal next

After losing his rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Colby Covington said that he wanted Jorge Masvidal as his next opponent. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, 'Chaos' made a case for why the two should fight each other next:

"I think the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate 'Street Judas' Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it first quarter of the first part of the year. Let's do it, that's a heated rivalry. He's talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me," said Colby Covington.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Jack Cunningham