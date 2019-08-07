UFC News: Colby Covington verbally destroys Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 37 // 07 Aug 2019, 01:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colby Covington is back at it again!

What's the story?

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington ripped into current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, fellow fighters Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded UFC Newark event, Colby Covington made his return to the Octagon for the first time since 2018, as 'Chaos' defeated former ATT training partner Robbie Lawler via split decision in the main event of the show.

In his post-fight interview, Covington called out current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and laid down the challenge to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', claiming that he is willing to fight for the title at later this year at the Madison Square Garden at UFC 244.

The heart of the matter

Following Robbie Lawler's loss to Colby Covington at UFC Newark, current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones expressed his disappointment in the outcome of the fight, as he tweeted out saying that Lawler let the whole world down after failing to defeat Covington.

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

Covington, in response to Jones' comments, stated that the current Light Heavyweight Champion knows firsthand about letting the world down and labeled him as 'the biggest piece of sh** in all of sports'. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Jon Jones, he’s out there talking s*it about Robbie Lawler letting the world down? Jon Jones knows firsthand about letting the whole world down. Don’t talk about Robbie Lawler, Jon Jones. Robbie Lawler’s not wrecking a Bentley with hookers in the back of his car. Robbie Lawler’s not hitting a pregnant lady and then fleeing the scene with all his drugs in the car. Robbie Lawler’s a legend, he’s a family man, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Colby then shifted his focus towards former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, claiming that he is no longer a relevant fighter and referred to him as a mere afterthought.

“I begged to fight [Woodley] for three years and he ran. Oh I’ll fight Nate Diaz or GSP but I won’t fight Colby’. He gets elective surgery, he begs the UFC not to fight me and now he’s the one who pulled out of this fight. I’ve got to thank him, he pulled out of this fight with a sore thumb and I showed with no training camp and half an eyelid so he can’t really say anything. He got burned on Saturday night. He’s irrelevant now, he’s an afterthought now.”

Advertisement

The former interim Welterweight Champion finally referred to Ben Askren, as he labelled the former ONE and Bellator Welterweight Champion a bum, who will be forgotten after his fight against Demian Maia.

“Ben Askren, come on, man. What can you say? I’m breaking all the records except I’m never going to beat Ben Askren’s record for being knocked out in five seconds. The worst knockout in the history of the UFC. Ben Askren, come on, man. What can you say? I’m breaking all the records except I’m never going to beat Ben Askren’s record for being knocked out in five seconds. The worst knockout in the history of the UFC."

What's next?

Colby Covington is apparently looking to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 244, which takes place at the Madison Square Garden in November.