UFC News: Conor McGregor calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov for rematch following his win over Dustin Poirier

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 279 // 08 Sep 2019, 05:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) has been called out by Conor McGregor once again

In the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov's impressive win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, former two-division UFC World Champion Conon McGregor took to social media and sent out his mandatory post-event tweet, as The Notorious One called out Nurmagomedov to a rematch in Moscow.

UFC 229- Khabib vs McGregor

At UFC 229 in 2018, Conor McGregor made his highly awaited return to the Octagon for the first time in almost three years since his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Upon his return to the Octagon, McGregor immediately challenged for the UFC Lightweight Championship, which was won by Khabib at UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta in a dominating performance.

At UFC 229, Nurmagomedov absolutely obliterated the Irishman, as he dominated the latter on the ground with his immense power and his impressive style of wrestling. The Eagle eventually made McGregor tap out to a nasty neck crank submission in the fourth round of the bout.

Conor McGregor calls out Nurmagomedov for a rematch in Russia

At UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov put up another impressive display in the Octagon when he defeated former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Dustin Poirier, via submission in order to unify the 155-pound title and cement his place as one of the greatest undefeated fighters of all time.

Shortly afterward, Nurmagomedov's biggest rival Conor McGregor took to Twitter and sent out a tweet, claiming that he wants his rematch against The Eagle in his native land of Russia.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

What's next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

As of now, a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is the fight which is likely to take place for the UFC Lightweight Championship and it remains interesting to be seen what UFC President Dana White has in mind.