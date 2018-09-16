UFC News: Conor McGregor destroys MMA fan in lengthy rant after being called out on lifestyle choices

UFC "Champ Champ" and MMA superstar Conor McGregor is not one to be messed with

What’s the story?

As revealed by MMA personality Justin Golightly, Conor McGregor recently took to social media so as to hit back at a male fan, after the latter questioned McGregor’s lifestyle choices—The Notorious UFC star’s fashion sense in particular.

In what appears to be a lengthy rant on his official social media page, McGregor utterly destroyed the man in question—alluding that the latter is an out-of-shape individual, whilst also sarcastically offering fitness advice to the fan. This, in turn, has set the Mixed Martial Arts community abuzz regarding “The Notorious One” and his continual assertiveness as well as dominance in popular culture today.

In case you didn’t know…

As we’d previously noted, Conor McGregor is all set to fight reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 early next month.

McGregor has always been notorious (pun intended) for utilizing social media masterfully, so as to promote his brand—particularly should a big-money fight be fast-approaching the motor-mouth Irishman.

On that note, despite being relatively somber in the lead-up to his UFC 229 matchup against Nurmagomedov, McGregor has lately been getting back into promotional mode, so to speak—with his usual hype-centric strategies being rampant on the myriad of digital media platforms.

The heart of the matter

A fan reportedly posed the following question to Conor McGregor on social media—

"Conor i gotta ask what in the hell are you wearin these days"

In response to the aforementioned fan seemingly questioning his fashion sense, McGregor fired back with a lengthy answer which read as follows—

“@maxparlow @maxparlow Hello Max. This is Dolce and Gabbana from their new fall collection here. I am currently enjoying Burberry’s new line also at the minute. Also Prada’s new range. Of course always my own line @augustmcgregor! And of course Versace always with the Don @donatella_versace. She can do no wrong. They are just a couple of my currents at this time. Keep up with the @themaclife_style for more updates and details. I hope that helps Max.”

“I suggest also you try a 12 week course of my @mcgregorfast program if I was you. It will assist in boosting testosterone naturally, shedding fat and building muscle. Decreasing the estrogen I can see which has built up in you, which I imagine is causing wild mood swings and low s*x drive. If you have a women also I am assuming no kids as of yet. This program will assist in building you up to create true powerful offspring. Sign up, it is a once off payment for a 12 weeks course. McGregorFAST.com. If you do, keep me updated by tagging the program and watch your life change. All the best Max. Your’s sincerely, Maximus.”

Conor McGregor just taking some time out to talk to a fan... pic.twitter.com/CnoBVxz3Ea — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 15, 2018

What’s next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the former’s UFC Lightweight title is set to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th.

McGregor—who’s been flying under-the-radar over the past several months, at least per his standards—is expected to take center-stage once again as the MMA world approaches UFC 229.

What are your thoughts on the statements made by Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments below!