UFC News: Conor McGregor let off with fine after pleading guilty to Dublin pub incident

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to an assault charge related to an incident at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, Ireland where he had allegedly hit a man. McGregor has been let off with a fine of €1000.

Three weeks after appearing at the Dublin Court for the assault charge, the former UFC 'champ-champ' was present once again for the same charge. McGregor reportedly apologized to the victim of the assault, Mr. Desmond Keogh, who was absent from the hearing, and also stated that he will not repeat his actions.

“What I did was very wrong and I’d like to apologize again to the injured party and today before the court and assure you that nothing of this nature will happen again.”

It has been reported that McGregor had previously paid compensation to the victim for assaulting him. After the hearing, the Court decided to fine the Irishman $1,116.68. McGregor has a period of 30 days to pay the fine.

The victim of the assault appears to have accepted McGregor's apology and did not file a victim impact statement. The victim further forwarded to the Court a signed letter stating that he does not intend to make the aforementioned statement.

McGregor's last appearance in the Octagon came in October last year at the main event of UFC 229 when he squared off against arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. The Irishman ended up losing to Nurmagomedov via a neck crank submission in the fourth round.

However, he recently stated that he will be returning to the Octagon in January 2020 and the President of the UFC, Dana White confirmed the same. However, White also stated that as of now, no final agreement has been reached between the parties.

The search for McGregor's next opponent is still on, with Donald Cerrone being considered as the most likely candidate to welcome the Irishman back to MMA.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out on the latest MMA News and Rumors!