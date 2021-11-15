"A true legend and a hero of mine" - Conor McGregor pays respect to Muhammad Ali in latest social media post 

It is no secret that Conor McGregor is an admirer of the late heavyweight boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The Irishman recently reacted to a picture shared by Ali's official Twitter handle and paid tribute to 'The Greatest'.

McGregor referred to Ali as 'a real hero', praising the former heavyweight world champion's incredible technique.'The Notorious' also pointed out a quote by Ali which we assume he may be able to relate to, given both of their larger-than-life images in the world of combat sports.

"What a shot of an icon! Look at the disconnect of the shoulder here on this punch. Ali absolutely snapped them out all day long! Literal Whips! Incredible! What a quote also! A true legend and a real hero of mine, Muhammad “The Worlds Greatest” Ali," Conor McGregor wrote.

When Dana White said Conor McGregor has surpassed Muhammad Ali in mental warfare

Over the years, Conor McGregor has often been compared to Muhammad Ali given their similarities in several aspects of the game. Both men were never afraid to speak their minds and mastered the art of mental warfare. Their abilities on the microphone have been admired by fans across the globe.

UFC president Dana White once said that Conor McGregor may even have surpassed Ali's mental warfare game.

“Conor McGregor is the master of mental warfare. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: He’s better than anybody. Even (Muhammad) Ali. You don’t want to say anybody’s better than Ali, but I think when it comes to the mental war game in this sport, or any other sport, Conor McGregor is the best ever,” White said at a press conference ahead of UFC 229.

@TheNotoriousMMA When Conor was asked, what he thought about Dana saying he surpassed Ali in the mental warfare game Conor had nothing but respect for Dana and the goat. When Conor was asked, what he thought about Dana saying he surpassed Ali in the mental warfare game Conor had nothing but respect for Dana and the goat.@TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/QD8NG6rgcL

McGregor, however, contrary to his usual self, responded very humbly to these comparisons. He said that he appreciates being named in the same bracket as Muhammad Ali but isn't anywhere close to 'The Greatest'. He also said that he's just a 'simple, young kid from Crumlin' who loves to fight.

