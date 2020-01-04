UFC News: Conor McGregor reveals the next name on his 'list'

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor

There has been a lot of discourse regarding the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon at UFC 246 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

One of the biggest among them has been the Conor-Cowboy fight taking place at 170 pounds. But that has given rise to another question - what happens to Justin Gaethje in the 155 lbs division. In an interview with TheMacLife, McGregor cleared the doubt himself.

Conor McGregor: Justin is on the list

With the Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking it up with Tony Ferguson and probably heading towards a rematch with Conor after that, Gaethje's position seemed to be a precarious one in the division. The fighter himself has spoken on many interviews about not being sure whether he would get a title shot, and expressed both surprise and displeasure at the treatment dished out to him by the promotion.

A couple of days ago, Dana White said in an interview that Gaethje has been turning down fights offered to him, implying that to be the reason behind his odd-man-out situation. But Gaethje promptly replied, saying he had no idea what the UFC President was talking about.

Gaethje also said that he did turn down fights against Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker that were offered to him, but those bouts did not make any sense for his road map to the title.

However, Gaethje needn't worry much, since a fight with him is very much on the mind of the Irishman.

"He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next... He's been taking it very to heart. I know the feeling when you do that. Maybe I'll get through Donald and I'll have a quick turnaround against Justin. Maybe that's what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt."