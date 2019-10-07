UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach responds to rematch challenge laid down by Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

Kavanagh and McGregor

In response to the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap challenging Conor McGregor to fight his son for the second time in Moscow, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter to announce that he “would love to visit Moscow”.

I'd love to visit Moscow — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 3, 2019

Moscow awaits McGregor

Since Khabib beat UFC's first-ever champ-champ McGregor in the high profile lightweight championship bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, a rematch between the two stalwarts of MMA has been frequently talked about. In a recent interaction with the media, Abdulmanap seemingly opened the doors for a possible rematch by asking McGregor to face the undefeated Nurmagomedov in Moscow.

"If McGregor wants it, then Moscow is waiting for him. He once said that he has more fans here than Khabib. We want to host him in Moscow, he is welcome - we are waiting." - said Abdulmanap in an interaction with YouTube channel Zhivina100.

Tony deserves a title shot

Although Khabib's dad is open to his son facing Conor in a rematch, he expects his son to square off against Tony Ferguson up next in the UFC. He feels that Tony vs Khabib for the UFC lightweight championship will be one for the ages.

Before McGregor we should finish our business with Ferguson because he had 28 fights and runs a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, just like Khabib. Such winning streaks and such big fights have never happened in the UFC.

Abdulmanap even has a venue in mind for the blockbuster matchup.

So, I think Madison Square Garden is a good place for this fight, but we won't fight earlier than March.

The rivalry is far from over

McGregor has been out of action since his crushing submission defeat at UFC 229, but by the looks of it, he's more than keen to have another go at his arch-rival Nurmagomedov. After Khabib’s win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, McGregor was quoted saying “Book my rematch for Moscow”.

When McGregor and Khabib fought back in October last year, the beef between the two fighters got stretched over the line as their respective teams sparked a mass brawl at the T-Mobile arena shortly after Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round of the lightweight bout. Khabib recently said that his rivalry with McGregor will never really be over and that he would fight McGregor if they ever came across each other in public.

