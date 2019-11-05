UFC News: Conor McGregor's manager denies sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been in the spotlight for both the right and the wrong reasons over the last few years. Always a polarizing figure in the world of sport, McGregor has found himself in the middle of another controversy as a second sexual assault allegation was reportedly linked to him.

Audie Attar, Conor McGregor's manager, was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show tonight, where among other things, he talked about the allegations and how they were false.

Conor McGregor 'vehemently' denies allegations

Conor McGregor found himself linked to a second sexual assault allegation recently, which is something that a spokesperson for McGregor denied at the time. McGregor himself has not talked about the claims and has not been asked to do so during recent interviews.

Audie Attar issued a statement on behalf of Conor McGregor on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. Attar said that they have decided to not respond to the constant rumors that made the rounds with regards to his client, but he did go out of his way to address it.

“He vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing. We vehemently deny it, and he does as well. At the end of the day we know who he is, he knows who he is, and we know what the truth is.”

Attar said that Conor McGregor was someone who always admitted to any wrongdoing on his part, as could be proved by his plea of guilty to assault charges with regards to him punching an elderly man in an Irish pub earlier this year.

The issues surrounding McGregor could also affect his return to UFC on January 18, with Dana White revealing that the accusations were 'not fun' and they were not things that the UFC was excited to hear about.

“It’s obviously not fun. I mean, that’s not good stuff. That’s not stuff that we’re excited to hear. And, he just plead guilty to this other thing too. So, yeah, there’s nothing going on right now. And when there is, I’ll let you guys know.”

With all of this in the works, the investigation with regards to McGregor is still ongoing. While Attar said that a fight deal for McGregor was imminent, it will be interesting to see how things play out till then.

