UFC News: Conor McGregor suspended by UFC

What's the story?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has just released the long list of fighters who have been medically suspended from fighting after the historic UFC 229 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And the list has the biggest star in the industry, Conor McGregor's name in it. An official line from the UFC report reads: ”Conor McGregor: Suspended until 6/11/18, no contact until 28/10/18."

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor, and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

That overhand right hand is a neat little piece of fighting by Khabib. Totally fooled McGregor into thinking a takedown was coming. pic.twitter.com/oFYjP9rUA7 — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) October 7, 2018

McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon. During this chaos, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was still recovering from Khabib's mauling.

Three individuals were arrested for causing the brawl, according to UFC president Dana White, but were released when McGregor declined to press charges.

The heart of the matter

The UFC has now released the list of medical suspensions for fighters competing on the UFC 229 card. The UFC 229 event had seven bouts which ended in knockout or TKO, with McGregor’s fight with Nurmagomedov the only one ending in submission.

'The Notorious one' has received a one-month medical suspension from the promotion, meaning he will not be allowed any contact until October 28. His opponent and the undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib didn’t receive any suspension, having sustained barely any damage from the main event.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title.

With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.