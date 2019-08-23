UFC News: Conor McGregor says he wants redemption against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor (left) is willing to face Khabib in a rematch

In a recent interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor said that he is willing to have a rematch against reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov upon the former's return to the Octagon.

UFC 229- Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC Double World Champion, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon at UFC 229 to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Having been stripped of his Lightweight Championship due to inactivity, McGregor was absolutely battered by Nurmagomedov in their five-round title bout, as The Irishman eventually lost the fight in the fourth-round via submission.

In the aftermath of his defeat, McGregor took to Twitter on March 2019 and announced his retirement on social media. However, UFC President Dana White claimed that McGregor's retirement was a ploy to secure ownership stake in the UFC.

McGregor wants Khabib rematch

While speaking to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor revealed that he is eyeing a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he eyes a redemption match against 'The Eagle'. However, McGregor also added that he will not wait for Nurmagomedov, considering there are plenty of other exciting fights out there for the Irishman.

McGregor further added that in the return fight, he wants his world title back and also claimed that his camp in the build-up to the bout was incorrect. The Notorious One stated that despite the loss, he learned a lot from the Nurmagomedov bout. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“In the return fight, you know I want my world title back. I want that redemption, the camp was incorrect, I learned so much from it. Knowing the commitment I had in that camp and knowing the performance I put on. He ran away for that the first round. He didn’t throw a punch, he shot for the legs before he threw a punch. The first round I should have been talking to Herb (Dean). He says he was talking to me inside the cage but there was not a whisper out of him until he ended up in a dominant position."