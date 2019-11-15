UFC News: Corey Anderson takes shot at Jon Jones

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson has hit out at UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones for ignoring him and picking Dominick Reyes to be his next challenger instead. After stopping Johnny Walker, Anderson believed it was his time to step up to the big stage and fight Jones for the title but the champion evidently had other ideas.

Jones recently took to social media to announce that he had picked Reyes as his next opponent instead of Anderson, and also explained that 'The Devastator' is the better fighter among the two.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson claimed that he knew Jones would pick Reyes even before the actual announcement was made.

"I’ve been saying it since last year when I called for the fight. He tweeted me saying, ‘You want the smoke?’ I answered back I want it right now. All of a sudden, he started dilly-dallying around my name, calling other people out. He’s avoiding me."

Anderson further said that all the guys Jones has fought till date are one-dimensional and 'Bones' intentionally avoided him because he has the perfect mix of cardio, striking and grappling which is required to take the champion out.

“All these guys he fights are one-dimensional. Dominick Reyes is a great striker, but he doesn’t have the best wrestling defense. He has OK jiu-jitsu. Thiago [Santos], we knew he was a striker, but that was it. We knew Anthony Smith, his only chance was if you gas out and you let him get you down or some sh*t, or he gets you at the end.

“But when you’ve got a guy like me who has the cardio, who has the striking, and has the wrestling the same or better than Jon Jones, as well as the jiu-jitsu that can match him, then it’s like, that’s a tricky fight — does he want that fight right now, or does he want to keep getting these easy wins, stack his bread and keep breaking records?”