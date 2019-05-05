UFC News: Cormier vs Miocic 2 announced as the main event for UFC 241

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST News 71 // 05 May 2019, 07:55 IST

It is finally happening

Daniel Cormier will defend his UFC Heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the highly-anticipated main event of UFC 241. The bout is scheduled to happen on 17th August 2019 from the Honda Center at Anaheim, California.

DC won the title by defeating Miocic at UFC 226 and became a two-division champion as he was holding the Light Heavyweight title at that time as well. Many thought that the two-time Olympian would be defending his title against Brock Lesnar after their run-in at UFC 226.

Many believed that this dream match would become a reality when Lesnar dropped his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. The former UFC Heavyweight champion hasn't been on WWE TV since his defeat at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

However, it was later revealed that Brock Lesnar will not be returning to the octagon and Dana White later confirmed that Beast Incarnate had retired from MMA. The UFC President also revealed that the rematch between Miocic and DC was actually in the works.

UFC announced the title match on Saturday with the Honda Center at Anaheim, California set to be the venue for the match.

This would be the second time Cormier will be defending his Heavyweight title. DC dropped the Light Heavyweight championship in order to focus on being the Heavyweight Champion and defeated Derrick Lewis in his first title defense.

The two-time Olympian had earlier stated that he was set to retire from the sport on his 40th birthday, but his injuries have not helped his cause. He also said that he was open for a rematch with Miocic. Cormier has been seen as a commentator for UFC lately.

Miocic has not returned to the octagon after his shock first round loss to DC at UFC 226. The owner of the most consecutive successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history, Miocic defeated the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou before running into Cormier.

Even though he was the favourite heading into the bout, Miocic was knocked out in the very first round of the 'Superfight' between the two champions at that time.

The bout presents the perfect opportunity for Miocic to avenge his loss and regain the Heavyweight title.

Who will come out on top in this epic rematch? Will Miocic get his revenge or will DC make it two in two? Let us know in the comments section below!