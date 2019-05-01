WWE/MMA News: Brock Lesnar's return to UFC reportedly not likely to happen any more

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 552 // 01 May 2019, 07:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar's return to the UFC might be over before it can start.

What's the story?

One of the biggest stories coming out last year was that The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, was reportedly looking to make another return to the UFC this year.

It appears, however, that Lesnar and the UFC might not be looking to rekindle their relationship after all. Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto of ESPN are both reporting that Lesnar to the UFC is 'not likely to happen any more' and that the 'UFC is moving on barring a last-minute Hail Mary'.

In case you missed it . . .

Brock Lensar has been mixing things up between both the UFC and the WWE since he returned to the WWE in 2012.

He has been both the WWE Champion and Universal Champion since then, and recently dropped the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, with the mindset that he would likely be making a return to the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Despite his part-time status, Lesnar was routinely booked as a world-beater during both of his Universal Title reigns.

The thinking this year was that after WrestleMania, he would probably return to the UFC for a fight, presumably against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar had re-entered the USADA testing pool back in January of this year, but according to ESPN insiders Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto, the potential return to the UFC is likely no more.

Story coming to https://t.co/tzuIcRazJx shortly from @bokamotoESPN and I: Brock Lesnar’s return is not likely anymore. UFC is moving on. Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, the dream is no more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2019

UFC President Dana White also confirmed that thought, saying that Lesnar told him last week that he is officially retired. Instead of Lesnar vs. Cormier, White stated that they would be working towards Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 instead.

Advertisement

"He told me he's done, he's retired," White told ESPN. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

Lesnar last appeared for the UFC against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and won via unanimous decision, but it was overturned due to two failed drug tests surrounding the event. He's also yet to pay back a fine of $250,000 in relation to the suspension.

He also appeared at UFC 226 to confront Cormier in the Octagon after Cormier defeated Miocic for the title.

What's next?

This is not good news for fans of the WWE who were furious with how the part-timer held the Universal Championship hostage during two different reigns as the Universal champion.

Since he's officially retired from MMA, does that mean he'll sit around until WWE comes calling again or will he try to get a huge deal from All Elite Wrestling?