UFC News: Cris Cyborg apologises to Dana White for releasing doctored video

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
News
12   //    03 Aug 2019, 12:19 IST

Cris Cyborg and Dana White.
Cris Cyborg and Dana White.

What's the story?

The Dana White-Cris Cyborg saga looks like it has finally come to an end. After weeks of back-and-forth between both parties, the UFC boss gave his side of the story in an exclusive UFC interview with Laura Sanko.

White stated that Cyborg was free and clear to go and that the 'UFC were out of the Cyborg business'. He shared many past instances of the UFC's differences with Cyborg and confirmed that he won't match any offers from rival promotions to sign her.

This comes after Cyborg posted a video in the aftermath of her UFC 240 win, in which she was seen telling White to stop lying.

Cyborg has now come out to confirm that the video was doctored by her production team and issued an apology to White as she seems set to leave the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

The issues between Cyborg and Dana White stem from the Amanda Nunes rematch. White has claimed that Cyborg has always been scared of the Nunes fight while the Brazilian has branded White a liar.

It ended up being one big mess and White was forced to set things straight with an explosive interview in which he addressed all the issues on Cyborg.

Basically, White buried Cyborg. That's the only way we can describe the interview. If you haven't watched the interview yet, here's it is...

The heart of the matter

Cyborg took to Instagram and confirmed that the controversial backstage video doing the rounds that featured herself and White was the falsified work of her production team. She admitted that while she never agreed with White on many issues, she wanted to do what's right.

Here's a part of her statement along with the Instagram post:

“I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth. Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you."
View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.” Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right. •••••••••

A post shared by ®️Cristiane Justino (@criscyborg) on

White responded to Cyborg's apology as well...

What's next?

Cyborg has already received an offer from Bellator and that deal should most likely go through unless we witness a last-minute twist that could see White change his mind and keep her for a few more fights. 

