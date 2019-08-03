UFC News: Cris Cyborg apologises to Dana White for releasing doctored video

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 03 Aug 2019, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cris Cyborg and Dana White.

What's the story?

The Dana White-Cris Cyborg saga looks like it has finally come to an end. After weeks of back-and-forth between both parties, the UFC boss gave his side of the story in an exclusive UFC interview with Laura Sanko.

White stated that Cyborg was free and clear to go and that the 'UFC were out of the Cyborg business'. He shared many past instances of the UFC's differences with Cyborg and confirmed that he won't match any offers from rival promotions to sign her.

This comes after Cyborg posted a video in the aftermath of her UFC 240 win, in which she was seen telling White to stop lying.

Cyborg has now come out to confirm that the video was doctored by her production team and issued an apology to White as she seems set to leave the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

The issues between Cyborg and Dana White stem from the Amanda Nunes rematch. White has claimed that Cyborg has always been scared of the Nunes fight while the Brazilian has branded White a liar.

It ended up being one big mess and White was forced to set things straight with an explosive interview in which he addressed all the issues on Cyborg.

Basically, White buried Cyborg. That's the only way we can describe the interview. If you haven't watched the interview yet, here's it is...

The heart of the matter

Cyborg took to Instagram and confirmed that the controversial backstage video doing the rounds that featured herself and White was the falsified work of her production team. She admitted that while she never agreed with White on many issues, she wanted to do what's right.

Advertisement

Here's a part of her statement along with the Instagram post:

“I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth. Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you."

White responded to Cyborg's apology as well...

What's next?

Cyborg has already received an offer from Bellator and that deal should most likely go through unless we witness a last-minute twist that could see White change his mind and keep her for a few more fights.