"Kayla is just doing like Ronda Rousey in the beginning" - Cris Cyborg believes Kayla Harrison is trying to emulate 'Rowdy' 

Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) women's lightweight championship tournament winner Kayla Harrison is trying to emulate Ronda Rousey.

Harrison has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm by winning her first 12 fights in dominant fashion. Meanwhile, Rousey was also 12-0 at one point in her career.

'Rowdy' is without a doubt the biggest female star in MMA history. She is known for her aggressive fighting style and armbar submission.

During a recent conversation with MMAJunkie reporter Nolan King, Cyborg claimed she was ready to square off against Kayla Harrison sometime in the future.

"No, I do not care. I believe Kayla is just doing like Ronda Rousey in the beginning. You know I was the champion in Strikeforce and Ronda started talking about me. Because people didn't know who she is at that time. So I think she just followed the things like Ronda did at the beginning... Now, I don't believe she is gonna left the PFL. If she left PFL, she's gonna be welcome here to Bellator and we can make the fight happen. I just feel like no reason. I don't think she is gonna leave there. But she is searching online. Let us see what's gonna happen. But it is gonna be a great fight," said Cyborg.

Cyborg holds a 25-2-1 record in her professional MMA career so far. She has the most victories in the UFC's women's featherweight division with 4.

Cris Cyborg lost the UFC women's featherweight championship to Amanda Nunes in December 2018

Before joining Bellator, Cris Cyborg was the women's featherweight champion in UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta Fighting Championships.

She lost her UFC belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December 2018. The defeat was Cyborg's first in just over 13 years.

Nunes' upset at UFC 232 snapped Cyborg's 13-year unbeaten streak. Two years ago today, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become the first women's double champ in UFC history 🏆🏆Nunes' upset at UFC 232 snapped Cyborg's 13-year unbeaten streak. https://t.co/0NxnujRRxD

Cris Cyborg left the UFC after beating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July 2019. She signed with Bellator in September that year and went on to become a champ just a few months later following her win over Julia Budd.

