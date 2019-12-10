UFC News: Current Champion teases boxing match with Floyd Mayweather

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 06:15 IST SHARE

Floyd Mayweather and Dana White.

Floyd Mayweather is the biggest money fight in combat sports and Conor McGregor will attest to that fact.

The undefeated boxer recently revealed that he plans on coming of retirement (again) next year and he could potentially be working towards fighting in an event promoted by Dana White's proposed long-time project, Zuffa Boxing. Mayweather's revelations have caught the attention of many current UFC fighters, who wouldn't mind having a crack at taking down Mayweather.

Max Holloway told TMZ Sports that he would love to have a boxing match with Mayweather after he finishes up his upcoming title defence against Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC Featherweight Champion realizes that he has a big fight this weekend that deserves his utmost focus. However, Blessed said that facing one of the greatest boxers of all time is a 'checklist thing' that he would be very interested in signing up for.

“We’ll see what happens. First thing’s first, I got a big, important fight. But I would love to do that (box Mayweather). He’s one of the best guys ever to do that, and to share the boxing ring with him, that’d be a checklist thing for sure."

Holloway will defend the UFC Featherweight title against the Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 245 on December 15th.

Blessed is at that stage in his career where he's already considered to be the greatest Featherweight of all time. Even if he manages to retain the strap against the dangerous Volkanovski, Holloway could and should be looking towards bigger and better things, and a fight against Mayweather is an ideal option.

Holloway is one of the best strikers that the UFC has to offer but many other names have also been rumored to be paired up with Money for a potential boxing showdown, such as Jorge Masvidal and Khabib Nurmagomedov.