UFC News: Dan Hardy shares why a fight with Khabib does not make sense for Conor Mcgregor

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 11 Oct 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

While a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is something that the fans are certainly hoping for, analyst and commentator Dan Hardy is quite opposed to the idea.

According to Hardy, there are a number of fights that McGregor can use to make his return to the Octagon and a contest with Khabib is the only one in his opinion which does not fit well with the situation.

UFC 229: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a fight that drew the most pay-per-views in the history of MMA, Khabib and McGregor went head to head at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. It was the former’s first attempt at defending his Lightweight title and he did so successfully by dominating throughout the match and then winning via a neck crank submission.

It was McGregor’s last appearance in the Octagon, but Khabib has gone on to defend his title once again, this time against Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke submission at UFC 242.

Hardy says why the fight “doesn’t make sense”

Ever since their last fight, McGregor has been looking for an opportunity at a rematch, but the former MMA fighter believes that he should focus on fighting other top fighters in the division before he gets a chance to face off against Khabib.

“There are other fights that make sense for Conor. I think the only fight that doesn’t make sense for him is Khabib. That is the only one that doesn’t make sense. He needs to have another fight before he gets a shot at Khabib. Or, he just completely invalidates all of the other people in that division that is putting good win streaks together.”

Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier are some of the names Hardy mentioned as a potential opponent for McGregor. He believes that Poirier could be the best fight to convince McGregor to return, since he already has a dominating first-round win over him.

“I also think you could coerce Conor McGregor into that fight because he already got a win over Poirier. He is going to feel confident in signing that contract again. Conor wants the quickest route back to the title because he wants the least effort for the biggest amount of money. If he has to fight someone else which is the easier fight, which in his mind is likely Poirier.”

In fact, when Dan Hooker challenged Poirier on Twitter for his next fight, “The Diamond” replied with a hint that he might be fighting McGregor next.

Advertisement

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Only time will tell whether the rematch between Khabib and McGregor will actually take place or not.

Credits to BJ Penn for the quotes.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!