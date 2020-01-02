UFC News: Dana White comments on Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight

Lennard Surrao
Published Jan 02, 2020

Jon Jones and Dana White.

It's probably an indisputable fact that Jon Jones is the greatest Light Heavyweight of all time.

'Bones' has been atop the LHW division for as long as we can remember and during this period, the speculation of Jones moving up to Heavyweight has also been rampant.

The Light Heavyweight Champion has himself claimed that he intends to move up once he finishes his upcoming assignment against Dominick Reyes. However, Dana White thinks otherwise.

During an interview with ESPN, the UFC boss revealed that Jones feels comfortable and any talk of a potential move could only be discussed after he wraps up his next title defence against Reyes.

“I don’t know about him going to heavyweight, I think he’s comfortable at light heavyweight, and every time that you think there’s not another challenger for Jon Jones, there’s another challenger for Jon Jones. I don’t know, we’ll have to see how this thing plays out. He has to get through Dominick Reyes first before you even start thinking about heavyweight or anything else.”

White also hyped up 'The Devastator' as a tough challenger for Jones. He said that while the fans may not consider Reyes to be a big-name opponent for Jones, the title contender is the real deal.

“That’s such a massive fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes is a bad boy. And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight, and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature.”

Jones will defend his title against Reyes at UFC 247 in February and if he manages to come away with a win, a highly-anticipated move to Heavyweight could be on the horizon.