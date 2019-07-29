UFC News: Dana White confident Nunes vs Cyborg II will happen

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 29 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 232 - Cyborg vs Nunes

What’s the story?

UFC President Dana White has confirmed his interest in booking a rematch between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

When speaking to the media in the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, White addressed plans for the UFC women’s featherweight division…

“I love it. That’s the fight to make, that’s the fight I want to make. So we’ll see what we can do…I hope Justino wants the rematch. If that’s true, if that’s the fight she wants and she really wants that fight, I don’t see how we don’t make a deal. If you look at my history in 20 years, how many deals have I not made for a fight? I think it’s been like one. There’s one I didn’t make. We never got the Russian, Fedor Emelianenko. I was trying to do that Fedor vs Brock fight. That’s the fight I didn’t make.”

In case you didn’t know…

Cyborg fought the last fight on her UFC contract last weekend at UFC 240 and gave a typically strong performance against Felicia Spencer, eventually winning via decision.

As things stand Cyborg is one of the most high-profile free agents in all of mixed martial arts and the former UFC featherweight champ will likely have no shortage of offers for her next fight.

The heart of the matter

Cyborg and White seem to have been at odds with each other in recent weeks since the UFC President suggested that Cyborg was afraid to step in the cage with Nunes again, however, it is clear that he is still willing to make a deal should Cyborg want the rematch.

Nunes is the current bantamweight and featherweight champion in the UFC and has been tearing through both division of late, and is currently in the midst of a stunning nine-win streak. Beyond another big-money fight with Cyborg, it is hard to see what else remains for the dominant Brazilian to do in the sport.

What’s next?

Cyborg’s free-agent status makes the booking of a rematch with Nunes somewhat more difficult. If there were still fights left on her contract it would surely be a matter of the time before the match is booked.

However, if all parties truly want this fight as much as they claim they do, you can trust that the UFC will find a way of getting this fight booked.