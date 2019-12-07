UFC News: Dana White confirms Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have agreed to the trilogy fight

Anurag Mitra 07 Dec 2019, 04:21 IST

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

The much awaited trilogy fight between the reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is finally close to being scheduled, per UFC president Dana White. (h/t MMA News)

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, White confirmed that both the fighters have agreed to the fight and it is just a matter of Miocic returning to full fitness before there is an official announcement on behalf of the UFC.

“100%. That’s what we’re waiting for right now. Stipe’s still hurt. He got pretty busted up in that fight against Cormier, the last one. So we’re waiting for him to heal up, and they’ve both agreed to that fight.”

The talks of a rubber match between Cormier and Miocic started when the latter defeated Cormier via KO in the fourth round of what was a thrilling encounter, reclaiming his lost heavyweight throne and avenging his first round KO loss to Cormier in their previous encounter back in 2018.

With one win each, the pair will be locking horns to settle the rivalry once and for all. Also, the fight is being touted to be Cormier's last professional fight. He intended to retire earlier this year but after the disappointing loss to Miocic, Cormier wanted to get back inside the cage one last time and right the wrongs from their previous encounter.