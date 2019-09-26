UFC News: Season 3 winners of Dana White's Contender Series handed punishments by NAC

Philip Rowe fights Leon Shahbazyan

Antonio Trocoli and Philip Rowe were expecting a good run going forward after winning UFC contracts on Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series. But the tables turned against them due to their own doing.

Both the fighters were fined and only Trocoli was handed out a suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission for separate offenses committed.

MMA Fighting reported on their foul plays and the respective punishments issued.

NAC seals Trocoli’s fate for several months

Trocoli tested positive for nandrolone metabolites in a Fight Night drug test following a first-round submission victory over Kenneth Bergh. Nandrolone is strictly banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for being a common anabolic steroid. The test results led to him being suspended for nine months and immediately released from the UFC.

According to the NAC attorney, Trocoli’s representative came to an agreement with the Commission for a settlement with fines worth $750 and a court fee sum of $399. His MMA victory over Bergh also got overturned and has been declared a ‘No Contest’.

Moreover, if Trocoli ever hopes to fight in Nevada again, he has to pass drug tests at 30, 15, and 3 days with flying colors. His team has also vowed to look into the supplements Trocoli has been taking to check for accidental contaminations.

Rowe gets a comparatively lighter sentence

Philip Rowe’s offense being less serious than Trocoli’s, his punishment is also lighter in manner. Owing to a jump over the Octagon fence in a celebration of victory over Leon Shahbazyan, Rowe has been fined $250 and also has to pay court fees worth $2018.04.

The strictness over Octagon celebrations is a result of the infamous aftermath of the UFC 229 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Prior to Rowe, Pedro Munhoz has also been fined a big amount for jumping the fence at UFC 235.

However, unlike Trocoli, he still gets to hold on to his second-round TKO win and has only suffered a withholding of his $5000 bonus prize, which will be refunded to him with the amounts deducted. Once the procedure is over, he will be allowed to fight as usual.

