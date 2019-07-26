UFC News: Dana White discusses potential matches for Connor Mcgregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre and more

UFC Lightweight Champion- Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

UFC President Dana White has been doing the rounds ahead of this weekend’s UFC 240 pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Frankie Edgar and UFC Featherweight Champ Max Holloway.

When White agreed to speak with Rich Eisen on B/R Live, he may have been expecting to go in-depth about this weekend’s card. However, as is often the case, the conversation quickly went in the direction of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In case you didn’t know…

The lightweight division in the UFC has an incredible depth of talent and star-power, and while the undefeated Nurmagomedov currently holds the throne, there is a long list of challengers patiently waiting for a shot at the belt.

One fighter who will not need to wait too much longer is Dustin Poirier, who faces the daunting task of stepping up to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September, which comes nearly a year after Khabib last defended the belt in October 2018.

The heart of the matter

When quizzed on his future plans for McGregor and Khabib, White had this to say on the current layout of the lightweight division: [H/T MMA Fighting]

“It’s a very interesting division because you have Khabib, you have Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone’s in the mix, Justin Gaethje - there’s just so many unbelievable fights in that weight class and Khabib keeps talking about fighting Georges St. Pierre again. St-Pierre retired but when St-Pierre retired, he retired basically saying I won’t if I can fight Khabib. So there’s so many different, crazy, interesting things that we can do at that weight class. It would be a massive fight and it’s absolutely possible, yes. I think McGregor is going to come back at the beginning of next year. So, realistically, all these guys are looking at September to see what happens with Khabib and Poirier. After that fight plays out, I think there’s going to be a lot of movement going on.”

It will be a relief to see the lightweight title picture spring back into life next month, but who will be next in line for a title shot seems to be completely up in the air.

The vast majority of fans feel that Tony Ferguson has done more than enough to show he is worthy of a title fight – he is on a 12-fight winning streak after all.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, it is money that really runs the fight game, and Dana White’s refusal to properly take McGregor and St-Pierre out of the running will be a concern for ‘El Cucuy’, as McGregor and St-Pierre have proven themselves to draw record-breaking PPV number many times in the past.

What’s next?

On the 7th of September, the speculation will temporarily stop, as Khabib and Poirier fight it out for the UFC Lightweight Championship. What happens after that is currently anyone’s guess, as the UFC matchmakers take on the unenviable task of mapping out the deepest weight-class in all of mixed martial arts.