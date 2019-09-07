UFC News: Dana White doesn't see Nate Diaz as a part of the company's big picture

What does the future hold for Nate Diaz?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently took to his official Facebook handle and claimed in a recent post that fan-favorite Nate Diaz certainly deserves all the love and the respect in the world following his return to the promotion at UFC 241.

However, UFC President Dana White seemingly has different thoughts in his mind, as he stated in a recent interview with ESPN that Diaz is certainly not in the UFC's big picture.

The Nate Diaz situation...

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the promotion when he faced and defeated Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth fight. Before this fight, however, Diaz had last fought in the Octagon at UFC 202 in 2016 when he lost the rematch to Conor McGregor and took a hiatus from the promotion for almost three years.

Prior to Diaz' rematch against The Notorious One, the Stockton slugger had handed McGregor his first loss in the UFC at 196 and that too at the expense of calling out the former two-division champion at UFC on Fox 17.

Dana White doesn't include Nate Diaz in his big term plans

While speaking to ESPN recently, the UFC President said whenever he thinks of the big picture plan for his promotion, he certainly doesn't visualize Nate Diaz in it given the fact that the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster has just competed once in the last three years. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Nate Diaz has fought once in the last three years. When I think about the big picture stuff, I don’t even think about Nate. Nate is one of those weird situations where we might not hear from the kid for another three years.”

What's next for Nate Diaz?

As of now, a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is in the works, considering that Diaz called out Gamebred following his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. However, nothing has been made confirmed.

