UFC News: Dana White has a piece of advice for an angry Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Johnnie Walker

Dana White is not impressed by the rage-filled antics at UFC 244 and he made that quite clear at the post-fight press conference after the event.

Anderson went up against Johnny Walker in a Light Heavyweight bout at the Madison Square Garden and came out victorious with a first-round TKO win. Although he put up quite the show with his fighting, UFC President Dana White has not taken his aggressive behavior during and after the fight well.

White to Anderson: Take the fights we offer

In the conference, White shared with the media what he thought of Anderson’s demeanor and also waved off the fighter’s claims that UFC was counting on his defeat as ‘conspiracy theories’.

“He came in here very angry this week. All these conspiracy theories: we hate him, we this, that, everything else, and all this cry-baby (expletive). We’re ‘trying to get him beat.’ We can’t get you beat! You can either win or you can’t, you know what I mean? We ‘like Walker better,’ whatever the stuff he was saying. No. Some guys move faster than others.”

If Anderson tried to make a statement with his actions, White too said it straight and upright.

“You’re telling us what you deserve. Show us what you deserve. Tonight, you showed us. Got it! Message received! Now we know.”

But he also made it clear that this win does not guarantee him the fights he would want. White went on to describe what the next few months might look like for the 205-pounder.

“We’ll figure out what’s next for you, and when your contract is up, if you still don’t want to be here, you can do whatever you want to do,” White said. “In the meantime, take the fights that we offer you. Pretty simple.”

He also pointed out that Anderson lacked the necessary marketability right now, which is evident from how the applause for him at the weigh-ins was near imperceptible.

Take a look at the full press conference here.

