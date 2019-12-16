UFC News: Dana White has an opponent in mind for Colby Covington

Colby Covington

Say what you want about Colby Covington, he is a tough guy. Although he ended up losing the fight, the man fought most of the bout with a broken jaw.

Even UFC president Dana White, who isn't a huge fan of Covington said that although they may not be on good terms personally, he respects 'Chaos' for putting up a valiant effort despite suffering from a broken jaw early on into the fight. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I don’t have a problem with him. I don’t have a problem with Covington."

White even addressed Covington's future after recovery and named an opponent he has in mind for the outspoken welterweight.

“I’d love to do him and [Tyron] Woodley next. That would be a fun fight, but if he has a broken jaw, he ain’t going to be around for a minute. After a war like this, he’s going to have to go rest, take care of himself for a while and then we’ll see what he wants to do.”

Covington and Tyron Woodley were training partners at American Top Team but unfortunately, the pair don't see eye to eye anymore. Covington would have faced Woodley had the latter managed to defend his title against Kamaru Usman but that didn't happen, burying the possibility of a fight between the pair.