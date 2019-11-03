UFC News: Dana White not interested in rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

UFC 244: Masvidal v Diaz

The main event at UFC 244 was in full flow, with a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd on the edges of their seats as two gladiators, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, prepared to come out all guns blazing in the penultimate round of their thrilling encounter.

However, the doctors who had stepped in to check on Diaz's cuts, communicated to the referee that he was unfit to continue due to excessive bleeding from the wounds that were inflicted on him by Masvidal during the fight. This led to a premature finish to the fight amid a feeling of widespread dissatisfaction throughout the crowd.

Diaz and Masvidal want to run it back

Although Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal put up a brilliant performance, dominating the contest over three rounds and getting the 'BMF' title wrapped around his waist after the fight ended, the sheen from his victory was removed by the premature ending. The negative reaction of the crowd during the post-fight interview summed up proceedings perfectly.

This led to Masvidal stating that he was not happy with how the fight had ended and that he would definitely run it back with Diaz once again in a rematch. Diaz too explained that he would come for Masvidal once he heals and by the looks of it, the fans are down for the rematch as well.

Dana White not up for a rematch

In the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White explained that he is not interested in a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz.

“No, it doesn’t interest me right away. I think that I got asked a couple of questions tonight. ‘Diaz comes on in the later rounds. If this fight had gone later, would they have stopped it?’ But it didn’t. It got stopped with cuts and Masvidal looked very dominant. And he looked good.”

