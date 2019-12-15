UFC News: Dana White praises Colby Covington by calling him a "tough guy" for his performance against Kamaru Usman

Dana White wrapping the interim UFC Welterweight Title around Colby Covington's waist

UFC Welterweight Colby Covington has always had the reputation of being the most controversial figure in the room. But despite all the chaos he has caused over the microphone and on social media, it is safe to say that his recent performance at UFC 245 was one of the best showings in the Octagon this year.

In the aftermath of the event, UFC President Dana White reacted to Covington's performance and praised 'Chaos' while simultaneously calling him a "jackass". White also revealed his plans for whom he wishes to book Covington against next.

What happened at UFC 245?

At UFC 245 Covington challenged for the UFC Welterweight Champion title, stepping into the Octagon against Kamaru Usman in the main event of the pay-per-view. Despite Covington breaking his jaw mid-way through the fight, he put on a spirited performance inside the Octagon.

Eventually, however, he was unsuccessful in grabbing the UFC Welterweight Title as Usman emerged victorious.

Dana White on what's next for Colby Covington

In a backstage interview at the conclusion of UFC 245, White lauded Covington for his impressive showing inside the Octagon. Despite not being on the best of terms with 'Chaos', the UFC President complimented the challenger by labeling him as a "tough guy".

In addition, White said that he is interested in booking Covington for a fight against Tyron Woodley as his next Octagon outing. By the looks of things, we can certainly expect 'Chaos' to make a return to the cage in 2020.