UFC News: Dana White reacts to Cejudo calling out Shevchenko

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 14 Aug 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC women's featherweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

What's the story?

UFC's outspoken President Dana White has had his say on the developing story between UFC men's flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

In case you didn't know...

After seeing Valentina Shevchenko defend he belt with yet another dominant victory last weekend at UFC Uruguay in her title fight with Liz Carmouche, UFC's eccentric double champion Henry Cejudo took to social media to challenge Shevchenko to the first ever 'inter-gender championship' fight.

Never one to back down from any challenge, Kyrgyzstan's 'Bullet' Valentina has been quick to respond to and accept Cejudo's open challenge, warning him to 'be careful what you wish for' on Ariel Helwani's show this week...

The heart of the matter...

The MMA community quickly dismissed Cejudo's challenge as a bit of playful fun - however when speaking to the media after last night's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Dana White was somewhat less dismissive when he made the following comments on Cejudo's actions...

“That’s the wackiest shit I’ve ever heard. It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’ I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that. It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?” (transcript via MMAJunkie)

What's next?

Despite Dana's acknowledgement of the ongoing games between Cejudo and Shevchenko, nothing could possibly materialise in terms of an actual MMA matchup between the two.

What seems more likely is that Cejudo and Shevchenko will continue their public back and forth as a means of self-promotion and to keep themselves in the news until some real matches are booked for these incredibly dominant champions.