UFC News: Dana White requests former UFC champion to never fight again

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dana White and Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell is arguably the first true superstar ever created by the UFC. The former NCAA Division 1 wrestler made his debut in the promotion in 1998, and has provided countless memorable moments inside the octagon, many of which helped shape the UFC and mixed martial arts as we know it today.

Unfortunately, as is often the case in combat sports, Liddell has struggled to let go of his fighting career and fought as recently as in 2018 when he was 48 years old.

According to a recent ESPN documentary that recounted Liddell's infamous rivalry with Tito Ortiz, he is currently undecided on whether he will take more fights inside the cage in the future. This revelation triggered TMZ to get in touch with UFC President Dana White to see if he had any thoughts on Liddell's future in the sport. As you may expect, White did not hold back on his thoughts...

"I told Chuck not to do the third fight [with Tito Ortiz] period. Chuck is about to turn 50 years old and should not be fighting. He's a grown man and can do what he wants to do, but let me tell you something...the commission that sanctions that fight...wow.

"Chuck Liddell is one of the greatest people you could ever meet. He's a good person. He's a good guy."

The fact of the matter is that Dana White can ask Liddell to stop fighting as much as he wants, but he has no real influence on the career of the former UFC light-heavyweight champion, and there are clearly promoters out there who are still willing to pay good money for a Liddell fight, as indicated last year when Oscar De La Hoya enticed him out of retirement.

Liddell is yet to respond to White's comments or make a statement on his future in mixed martial arts.