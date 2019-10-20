UFC News: Dana White responds to Colby Covington's threat

Colby Covington

Colby Covington never shies away from controversy. This time though, it seems like 'Chaos' went a bit too far. Although he got what he wanted as he is set to face the current UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman for the title at UFC 245 in December, Covington badmouthed his boss and the UFC President Dana White once again.

Covington crosses the line

The trash talking fighter said that he would 'slap' White if he tried to put the welterweight title around his waist at the end of the headliner at UFC 245. Covington further went on state that Dana probably suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Dana responds

Dana White, the man at the receiving end of Chaos' verbal abuse usually does not pay heed to whatever he says but during a post fight press conference in Boston when Dana was asked about Covington's comments, he called a spade a spade.

“Good luck with that [slap]. He’s a big mouthed (expletive) idiot,” said White, addressing the matter.

This is not the first instance where Covington has threatened to harm Dana physically. Chaos literally burst on to the scene while White was busy playing blackjack with his friends at a casino in Las Vegas and demanded that White book a title fight for him immediately. He later stated that he would make Dana's life a living hell unless he got his crack at the title.

Despite his issues with the President of the organization, UFC chooses to work with him because say what you want about the man, he is good for the business. Covington is undeniably charismatic and has the skills to back up for all the trash talking that he does.

