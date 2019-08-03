UFC News: Dana White reveals Cris Cyborg never wanted Amanda Nunes fight originally

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

Dana White has never been someone to shy away from saying what he thinks about a fighter who is working for him. Now, given that Cyborg is no longer under contract with the UFC, he has had no qualms in revealing exactly what he thinks of the Cris Cyborg, in light of the current insults that the two have exchanged over social media.

Cris Cyborg has often declared how she was not afraid to face Amanda Nunes and wanted the fight. Dana White took advantage of his one-on-one interview with Laura Sanko to dispute the fact.

Cris Cyborg and Dana White have been at each other's throats for a while now. The two MMA industry professionals have found themselves in a dispute over mainstream media for all the world to see. It all finally came to a head, when Dana White announced over this interview, that he was letting Cris Cyborg go and she was free to do whatever she wanted.

However, that was not before he took a few shots at him over never having wanted to fight Amanda Nunes in the first place.

Dana White said that the question of who was the best female MMA fighter had been revealed after the fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

"My job as a promoter is to put on the best fights with the best fighters in the world -- for the fans and for myself, the company. I did that. I got Amanda Nunes and Cyborg together, and they fought. We answered the question -- who is the best female fighter on the earth? It took 51 seconds in the first round to find out."

He also revealed that Cyborg had never wanted a fight against Amanda Nunes in the first place.

"I tried to make a rematch. Cyborg can say whatever she wants, we have it all documented. This is a real company and we document everything we have. She wanted to fight Cindy Dandois or Pam Sorenson. I told Cyborg, we don't make those fights here. You're going to fight Amanda Nunes. There was a huge back and forth we had and then finally she agreed. She ended up fighting Amanda Nunes and we saw how that fight ended."

In this interview UFC just released, Dana White says he will not try to match and offer Cyborg Justin receives from another promotion. Refers to her as “free and clear.” It appears the relationship between these two is officially done. https://t.co/CyJ64QTtvj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 2, 2019

It appears that Cris Cyborg and the UFC are parting ways. With a name as big as Cyborg, how long before the next prospective employer approaches?