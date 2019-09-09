UFC News: Dana White reveals how Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 may happen

A rematch makes sense if Tony Ferguson doesn't accept a fight against Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov did what he does best at UFC 242. He entered the Octagon and mauled Dustin Poirier to successfully defend the UFC Lightweight title for the third time.

Despite suffering a major scare in the second round when he got clipped by Dustin, the Dagestani ace was at his rampaging best as he went on to stop Poirier in the third round via a rear-naked choke.

Everyone's asking the same darn question. What's next for the undefeated king of the Lightweight division? The answer is Tony Ferguson. However, what happens if El Cucuy rejects the fight?

Dana White has an idea.

During the UFC 242 post-fight press conference, the UFC president admitted that while Ferguson is certainly next in line for a title shot, McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov 2 makes sense if Ferguson doesn't accept the tantalizing proposal.

“Yeah, he’s next. Tony Ferguson is next in line for the fight if he accepts the fight. We’ll see how this thing plays out when Khabib will fight again and if Tony wants the fight. Tony Ferguson gets the next shot and obviously if for whatever reason Tony can’t take the fight or doesn’t want the fight at that time then we would figure out what was next but Conor would make a lot of sense. Conor McGregor wants that fight really badly and I’m sure the fans would want to see it. So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Conor McGregor wants the rematch in enemy territory

The Notorious One wasted no time in planting the seeds for the rematch as he took to Twitter and exclaimed that wants the sequel to happen in Moscow.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov sounds great on paper especially for the folks counting the money in the UFC. However, the Tony Ferguson fight just needs to happen.

Ferguson is on a 12-fight win streak and poses the biggest threat to Khabib's spotless record. It's a fight that has been nixed multiple times before. The MMA gods have just not been kind.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is a fight fan's dream and it may finally become a reality. All that's needed is El Cucuy's approval. If that doesn't happen, be prepared for another chaotic build towards McGregor's possible road to redemption.