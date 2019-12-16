UFC News: Dana White reveals potential future plans for Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

Watching Amanda Nunes is truly a spectacle. Many have compared her dominance to that of Ronda Rousey, but make no mistake about it - Nunes' dominance is far greater and far more impressive as well. She's had longevity about her run and it's not often that we see a single fighter truly be levels above the rest.

And that appears to present a bit of a problem following UFC 245. Amanda Nunes faced a very tough challenger in Germaine De Randamie and dominated her in a clear one-sided fight where the Brazilian Champion showed her extensive grappling work to beat the Dutch former Champion by a harrowing one-sided decision.

The problem is this - what's next for Amanda Nunes? Who is next for Amanda Nunes. She has defeated all the previous Bantamweight Champions and has done the same with the Featherweights. She's a Double Champion and there's hardly anyone on her level as a legitimate competitor.

Dana White, however, is optimistic that they'll be able to find a challenger for her. He said that a return to Featherweight is highly possible. He told reporters: [H/T BJpenn.com]:

“Sure. If we start looking, I guarantee you there’s something out there. I don’t know. I’m going to talk to her. Her and I are going to get together later and talk. She had a tough fight. It was good to see her go hard five hard rounds. It’s good to do that every once in a while when you’re knocking people out in the first round,” White said.

There were rumors that UFC was looking to get boxing champion Claressa Shields to face Nunes. That would be quite the spectacle, but we're afraid it wouldn't be too different from the fight against De Randamie, where Nunes used her superior grappling to coast her way to a decision victory.